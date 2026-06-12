The Wolf Among Us 2 Is Making a Big Change From Every Previous Telltale Game

Telltale has confirmed that it will be making a rather big change with The Wolf Among Us 2 when compared to the original game. Back when The Wolf Among Us was first released, the beloved adventure title slowly staggered out across a period of nearly a full year. Its first episode launched in October 2013, with the series not concluding until the arrival of Episode 5 in July 2014. And while the sequel to The Wolf Among Us won’t be deviating from this format, Telltale isn’t going to make players wait to experience the entire story.

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Speaking to IGN, Telltale confirmed that The Wolf Among Us 2 will once again be structured in an episodic fashion. However, rather than releasing episodes individually over a period of multiple weeks or months, Telltale will be making the entire game available at a single time. This will allow players to be able to play through the entirety of The Wolf Among Us 2 without being forced to stop and wait for the next episode to go live.

Generally speaking, it’s not a surprise to see Telltale move to releasing all episodes of The Wolf Among Us 2 at once, as this previous episodic release strategy is one that ultimately hurt the company and contributed to its initial demise. Still, this will be a first for Telltale, as even the studio’s most recent game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, was released episodically over a period of multiple months in 2023.

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Speaking more to the size of The Wolf Among Us 2, Telltale also revealed that the full game should take players somewhere between 8 and 12 hours to finish. This is roughly in line with the length of the first game, which took around 10 hours on average for players to complete. Despite both entries being about the same in terms of runtime, Telltale seems to be greatly increasing the scale of TWAU2 in ways that should separate it quite a bit from its predecessor.

Currently, The Wolf Among Us 2 doesn’t have a specified release date, but Telltale has finally confirmed that the long-awaited sequel will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms in 2027. In the interim, a remaster of The Wolf Among Us is set to arrive later this year and will be launching across all of the same platforms.

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