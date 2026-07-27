Ubisoft’s Cancels Far Cry Game, but There’s a Silver Lining for Fans

Ubisoft is one of the most well-known developers in gaming and is responsible for influential series like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and more. Fans of stealth have been enjoying the recently released Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, but fans of Ubisoft’s open-world shooter series haven’t seen a new game or spin-off since 2021. And sadly, the latest news regarding the series has seen yet another cancellation from Ubisoft, deepening the blow dealt by the canceled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. That said, while fans have lost one possible game, it seems Ubisoft is gearing up to release a completely different Far Cry game.

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According to reports, Ubisoft has cancelled the upcoming Far Cry extraction shooter, codenamed Maverick, and shifted its attention to a new game featuring the open-world formula the series has adopted, dubbing it Kodiak. Rather than focusing on extraction mechanics, the reported project emphasizes player interactions and emergent stories within a shared world. While fans may be disappointed another game has been shelved, this decision could ultimately put the series back on a stronger path. Reports also indicate the next mainline Far Cry title, codenamed Blackbird, continues progressing despite previous internal delays and is expected to include cooperative multiplayer.

Leaving Extraction Behind Could Be the Right Move for Far Cry

Reports indicate Kodiak has moved beyond its concept phase and has entered early development at Ubisoft’s Vantage Studios using technology and ideas originally created for Maverick. Instead of continuing as an extraction shooter, the project is reportedly being reworked into an ambitious open-world experience centered on player-driven encounters and stories. The game is still believed to be several years away from release, giving Ubisoft plenty of time to refine its vision.

That shift makes sense considering the current state of the market. Extraction shooters can build dedicated communities, but they are also among the most competitive genres in gaming. Even established developers have discovered that success is far from guaranteed. Arc Raiders has attracted excitement thanks to its polished gameplay,unique style, and PvE focus, while Bungie’s Marathon has struggled to generate the same success after public criticism and setbacks. Ubisoft may have decided that asking Far Cry to compete directly in that space carried more risk than reward.

The encouraging news is that Ubisoft does not appear to be abandoning the franchise’s future. If the reports are true, Far Cry Blackbird is moving forward and has reached a healthier stage of development after earlier hurdles and setbacks. Internal comments have reportedly described the project as an important starting point for future entries, with cooperative multiplayer expected to play a larger role. If those plans come together, canceling Maverick may eventually be remembered as the decision that kept Far Cry focused on the open world gameplay that made the series one of Ubisoft’s biggest successes instead of chasing a trend that was never guaranteed to last.

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