Wolfenstein Remaster Potentially Leaked Ahead of Reveal

A new remaster of 2009’s Wolfenstein may have leaked ahead of its official announcement. Prior to Bethesda taking control of the Wolfenstein franchise and rebooting it with Wolfenstein: The New Order, the iconic shooter series received a handful of installments that were published by Activision. This run of games from Activision culminated in the simply-titled Wolfenstein, which went on to receive a somewhat middling reception upon its arrival. And while Wolfenstein hasn’t been easy to get ahold over for over a decade at this point, it now looks as though Bethesda could be planning to bring it back in a new capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by @AnonimoGames_, recent activity tied to Wolfenstein on Steam may have indicated that the game is about to get a remaster. Specifically, Wolfenstein was found to have now been made compatible with Steam Deck, while its original release date has also been removed. This is particularly notable because Wolfenstein has been delisted on Steam since 2014. As such, for it to have now received new changes behind the scenes indicates that something is clearly happening with the game, most likely of which could be a remaster.

Play video

If Wolfenstein is indeed getting a remaster, then it would make the most sense for the project to be unveiled at QuakeCon 2026. This annual event is set to transpire in a little over a week from August 6th through August 9th and typically features news on franchises like DOOM, Quake, and Wolfenstein. If Bethesda is remastering, remaking, or porting Wolfenstein to new platforms, there’s a very high possibility that this reveal will happen at this venue. And based on past reveals like this that have happened at QuakeCon, a new iteration of Wolfenstein could launch immediately after its announcement.

While it would be great to see Wolfenstein come back in this capacity, many are still wondering about the future of the current series. The most recent entry in the franchise to come about is that of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which launched to weak reviews in 2019. In the wake of this, developer MachineGames went on to shift its attention to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with the promise that it would return to Wolfenstein in the future.

As such, if Wolfenstein 3 is still a game that MachineGames intends to make, then perhaps we’ll hear more about it at QuakeCon as well. Not only would this generate excitement for the future of the series, but a potential remaster of 2009’s entry would help keep fans plenty busy in the immediate future as well. Only time will tell what actually happens at QuakeCon this year when it comes to Wolfenstein, but if any major news does emerge from the event, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.