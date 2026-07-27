5 Fiery Action-Packed Marvel Games That Feature Different Versions Of Ghost Rider

With the 2028 MCU movie featured Ghost Rider officially announced at SDCC, the flaming skull that signifies the Spirit of Vengeance is more in the spotlight than ever. However, those who don’t know much about the Ghost Rider may not realize that the character has had multiple iterations, beyond Johnny Blaze’s leather jacket and flaming motorcycle. In fact, games have been a place where variations of both the classic and newer versions of Ghost Rider thrive, creating chaotic infernos of hellfire for action-packed experiences.

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Ghost Rider has been in dozens of games, including movie tie-ins and mobile titles that feature an array of Marvel characters. That being said, it’s rare that Ghost Rider is fully playable, or acts as a detailed character you can control freely. For those who want games offering an in-depth look at what a Ghost Rider is capable of, a few select titles stand out, both old and new.

5. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3/Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Courtesy of Capcom

Johnny Blaze is the Ghost Rider most people associate with the character, so it makes sense that this common version was the first to be featured in a fighting game. First seen in Devil May Cry Dante’s arcade ending in Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds, Ghost Rider was later added as a fully playable character in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Although not as well received as that title, Ghost Rider would return in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite as well, retaining almost the exact same moves and strategies with a larger story role.

Ghost Rider in the Marvel vs. Capcom series does everything players could want out of the character, breathing hellfire and swinging a long, fiery chain like a whip to attack opponents. Ghost Rider excels at long-range combat in either of these games, using big attacks to control the screen. Similar to fighting game characters like Axl Low from the Guilty Gear series or Thresh from the recently released 2XKO, Ghost Rider can overcome many of Marvel vs. Capcom 3‘s tougher match-ups against characters who try to hide behind projectiles.

The controversial visuals of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite unfortunately take away some of Ghost Rider’s intimidating presence, especially in lackluster super moves. Yet, players can still see some signature aspects of Johnny Blaze in Marvel vs. Capcom‘s gameplay, including his flaming cycle used to run over rivals. The Penance Stare also makes an appearance in these games, acting as Ghost Rider’s strongest move to quickly eliminate the health of another player’s character.

4. Marvel’s Cosmic Invasion

Courtesy of Tribute Games

The Cosmic Ghost Rider is an alternate version of Ghost Rider rarely seen in media outside comics, but with a surprising game appearance in Marvel Cosmic Invasion. This character exists alongside other characters from Marvel’s “cosmic” side of its universe, such as Nova, Silver Surfer, Phyla-Vell, and Rocket Raccoon. Cosmic Ghost Rider is not a typical host for the Spirit of Vengeance Zarathos, not existing as Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, or even Danny Ketch. Instead, Cosmic Ghost Rider is a version of Frank Castle, more commonly known as The Punisher.

Like The Punisher, Cosmic Ghost Rider comes equipped with a full arsenal of firearms to use in Marvel Cosmic Invasion. As one of the best beat-em-ups in recent years, Marvel Cosmic Invasion gives players a huge variety of creative freedom with Cosmic Ghost Rider’s attack to defeat the enemy waves they run into. Although unlocked fairly late into the game, Cosmic Ghost Rider is one of the strongest fighters you can control, using flaming chains like other iterations of the character to hit multiple foes at once.

At the same time, Cosmic Ghost Rider has easy juggles and large projectiles, with the ability to burn enemies with some moves too. This gives the character a range of utility, with advanced techniques like block cancelling his attacks only adding to his power. Long-range grapples and a flaming dash attack also make Cosmic Ghost Rider incredibly useful in any level, easily making Marvel Cosmic Invasion a game that features Ghost Rider at arguably his strongest in the context of the title.

3. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical, turn-based strategy game featuring plenty of characters from Marvel’s supernatural side, including a version of Ghost Rider. This game is special for featuring two different Ghost Riders at the same time, including both Johnny Blaze and Robbie Reyes as two important characters to the game’s story. Robbie Reyes is the Ghost Rider you can add to your team, training them through missions and sparring to slowly get stronger.

Characters in this game each have a deck of card abilities that determine what they can do during their turn. Ghost Rider acts unlike any other character, as his abilities tend to sacrifice his own health for greater damage or effects. There are many of Ghost Rider’s powers on display in interesting ways, from opening hell portals to possibly instantly eliminate an enemy, to using huge bursts of AoE damage with Robbie’s hellfire car. By filling Souls during battle, Ghost Rider gains a higher max Health, allowing him to use more abilities at the cost of his own vitality.

One of the more fascinating aspects of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is that you can form a real bond with Robbie throughout your time within the game. Choosing to hang out and learn about Robbie Reyes and his role as the Ghost Rider deepens your friendship with him, not only giving him stronger skills during missions but also teaching you about his motivations. Not many games give you a chance to understand Ghost Rider and the origins of a specific version, so Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ RPG party-bonding mechanics are the perfect way to learn more about the character.

2. Marvel Ultimate Alliance

Courtesy of Team Ninja

Johnny Blaze makes multiple appearances in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series as well, encapsulating a hack-and-slash version of Ghost Rider you can play alongside many other Marvel characters. What makes Ghost Rider special in these games is the pure mayhem you can bring with his abilities, using hellfire and flaming chains to take down hordes of enemies in multiple levels. Both the original Ultimate Alliance and Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order give Ghost Rider skills that help him stand out from other characters, allowing him to synergize with others in a group well.

Much like other action games featuring Ghost Rider, the character mostly uses fire and long-range attacks to destroy his enemies. However, unlike The Human Torch or other fiery characters you’ll find in the Ultimate Alliance series, Ghost Rider has larger AoE skills to trap and burn foes on an impressive scale. The fun factor of this character fulfills every power fantasy you could have for Ghost Rider, in a series where the gameplay might be simple, but the explosive potential of its roster always lends to a good time.

1. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The newest edition of Ghost Rider in a game is in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, which features Robbie Reyes rather than Johnny Blaze once again. Robbie in this game is perhaps the most complete version of him to exist, with a variety of special moves that reflect the character’s constant internal struggle to control the hellfire within. Ghost Rider in this game has a meter designed like a fuel gauge from Robbie’s car, with multiple levels that are built naturally when the character uses fiery special moves.

Whenever Robbie unleashes a breath of hellfire or attaches fire to his chain in a swinging assault, his Vengeance Meter grows. If he overuses these moves, Ghost Rider overheats, being left completely vulnerable to enemy attacks. However, some moves can reduce Ghost Rider’s Meter, meaning that players have to constantly find the balance between unleashing powerful fire-based attacks and other abilities that take the foot off the gas. By finding this equilibrium, players can stay at higher levels of the Vengeance gauge for longer, transforming special moves into their strongest versions to keep up Ghost Rider’s offense.

This creative interpretation of the character is complimented by excellent music and stunning visuals that stylize the Ghost Rider in a way few games manage to accomplish. References to aspects of comics featuring Robbie Reyes are in this title too, with a story chapter that captures many aspects of the character authentically. Even featured as the leader of his own team of Samurai Outriders, which include Deadpool, Loki, and Blade, Ghost Rider is given a significant role in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, easily making this one of the more impressive games with the Spirit of Vengeance.

What is your favorite game featuring any version of the character Ghost Rider? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!