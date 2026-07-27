New PlayStation Plus Free Game for August 2026 Confirmed Early

One of the free games that will be joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2026 has already been confirmed in advance. Later this week, PlayStation will finally announce its next round of games that will be joining PS Plus and will be available throughout August. This lineup will replace those that are currently up for grabs until August 3rd and include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2, and CrossCode. And while the full wave of free games for August 2026 has yet to be unveiled, PS Plus subscribers can count on one title to be joining the service on the same day as its widespread release.

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In case you missed it, PlayStation confirmed earlier this year that the new adventure game Big Walk would be joining PS Plus right away upon its arrival. Developed by House House, which is the same team behind the 2020 hit Untitled Goose Game, Big Walk is set within a vast open-world in which players are let loose to uncover secrets and take on various challenges. Unlike Untitled Goose Game, though, Big Walk puts a major emphasis on co-op play, as it’s meant to be experienced with friends. As such, it’s kind of a perfect game to be added to PS Plus since playing it in co-op would necessitate an active subscription to the PlayStation membership to begin with.

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While Big Walk will join PS Plus immediately when it launches on August 4th, what isn’t known is if it will be the central game of the month. Typically, PlayStation adds three games to PS Plus on a monthly basis, with one title normally being a bit more enticing than the others. Big Walk could certainly end up being the most prominent game on PS Plus in August because it’s a day-one addition to the platform, but it also happens to be an indie title, which rarely end up taking the largest spot on the service each month. As such, there could still be some pretty big surprises left in store for next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, which could result in it being one of the best that we’ve seen so far this year.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer to see what what the full group of games on PlayStation Plus for August 2026 will entail. Presuming that there aren’t any drastic changes to how PlayStation normally goes about things, August’s full free games lineup for PS Plus should be unveiled on Wednesday, July 29th. When this slate is fully revealed, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook as soon as we learn more.