New Fable Report Is a Huge Cause for Concern With the Xbox Franchise’s Future

A new report tied to Fable, the upcoming reboot of Xbox’s classic RPG series, has shared some concerning new info prior to the game’s launch. All the way back in 2020, Xbox announced that it was bringing back Fable with a new installment, this time with developer Playground Games at the helm. Now, well over six years after this reveal, Xbox is finally gearing up to release Fable in early 2027. When the game does arrive, though, it would likely have to meet some pretty big expectations for a sequel to happen.

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According to Windows Central, Playground Games is said to have gone “uncomfortably” over its budget when developing Fable. This isn’t that big of a shock given how long Fable has been in the works, but it likely means that those in charge at Xbox are somewhat frustrated by the game’s lengthy development cycle. The timing of this news is also particularly bad, as Xbox executives have been canceling games, laying off employees, and selling off studios over the past month as a way of cutting back on costs. For Fable to have been so expensive means that financial expectations for the game have surely risen as a result.

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Assuming that this report is true, it heightens the need for Fable to be a big success for Xbox. If Fable were to not do well, it suggests that Xbox management would be hard-pressed to greenlight a sequel or follow-up, as it likely couldn’t justify the return on investment. And while Playground as a whole would surely be fine given that it also develops the hugely successful Forza Horizon series, the dedicated team that was assembled to create Fable could be quickly disbanded, which then almost certainly puts the RPG franchise back on ice.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle for Fable to achieve commercial success is that February 2027 is looking absolutely packed with new game releases. While Fable is already presumed to have been pushed out of 2026 so that it wouldn’t have to release in close proximity to Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s now launching alongside games such as Persona 4 Revival, God of War Laufey, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Metro 2039, which are all lined up for February 2027. Even if none of these games are as big as GTA 6 is alone, it’s still going to be a competitive month in which gamers will have to be more selective than normal about which new titles they want to pick up.

After years of anticipation, Fable will release next year on February 23, 2027, across Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, in addition to joining Xbox Game Pass on day one. Those looking to play Fable even earlier can pre-order the Premium Edition, which will grant access nearly a week ahead of time on February 18th.