First Episode Of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus DLC Now Live

We can’t recommend Wolfenstein II: the New Colossus enough. A thrilling story, no loot crates, and a fantastic installment to a long-standing series – seriously, if you haven’t played the latest game yet, you definitely should! Now’s the perfect time to jump right in because the first episode of Wolfenstein’s The Freedom Chronicles DLC is now available! Check out the reveal trailer for The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe below:

Joseph Stallion, a former professional football player, takes center stage as he powers his way through hordes of Nazis in an epic adventure. The new DLC will give players a plethora of new toys to play with, including the Ram Shackles. The entire Freedom Chronicles Season Pass is $24.99, or individual episodes are available for $9.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are three parts to this series giving different character perspectives throughout the Wolfenstein narrative. For the full breakdown of the expansion timeline, check out Bethesda’s outline here:

Episode Zero

Included with pre-order or Season Pass. Available now.

Episode Zero introduces players to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC mission.

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe

December 14

As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death

January 30

As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!

The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins

March 2018

As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch will drop sometime in 2018.