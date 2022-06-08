Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

✖

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.

The game -- which was described as "a new beginning for the legendary franchise" -- is reportedly not going to be at Xbox's E3 event this coming Sunday. The news comes the way of Jeff Grubb, who claims that Xbox has done a good job locking down the event from those that would leak its contents, which is why there have been so few leaks in regards to the event. That said, Grubb claims what he has heard is that the new Fable game will not be making a cameo during the show, nor will the Perfect Dark reboot.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There's no mention when the game could rear its head, but if it was going to rear its head this year it was probably going to do so at this Xbox event, with The Game Awards 2022 in December being the only other event we could see it popping up with a new trailer.

There's been some scuttlebutt the game has had a rocky development so far at Playground Games, the team responsible for the Forza Horizon series. And this should come as absolutely no surprise considering what the studio is known for making -- racing sims -- versus what it's trying to make with a Fable reboot.

All of that said, remember everything here is unofficial and subject to change, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt or two, despite the source in question proving reliable numerous times in the past. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have addressed or acknowledged this report in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story.