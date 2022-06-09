✖

Activision and Infinity Ward are going to be charging a bit more than normal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when it releases later this year. Within the past day, we've finally gotten our first real look at what the latest installment in the Call of Duty series will be offering up thanks to the reveal of the game's first trailer. And while fan excitement for Modern Warfare 2 might be quite high at the moment, the game itself is going to be more costly on some platforms than we've seen in the past.

For those looking to snag Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One this year, Activision has now confirmed that the game will cost $69.99 on these platforms. Compared to the last two entries in the series, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, this represents a price hike of roughly $10. While PS5 and Xbox Series X players have already been paying $69.99 for the past couple of Call of Duty games, this price increase on last-gen platforms is definitely new.

So why is Activision charging more money for Modern Warfare 2 this year? Well, the reason is because MW2 won't be released as a standalone product for PS4 or Xbox One. Instead, the only version that will be available is the "Cross-Gen Bundle," which is compatible with both last-gen and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms. This has naturally led to the game costing more than it typically does, especially for those who haven't bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X console yet.

While this is somewhat disappointing to see, the silver lining with this situation is that those who purchase Modern Warfare 2 will have access to current-gen versions of the game if they ever do upgrade their console in the future. Still, to see that $69.99 is the baseline price that Modern Warfare 2 will be available for this year is likely a tough pill that many fans will have to swallow for the first time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poised to release on October 28, 2022, and will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. For more on the game, you can check out our own extended preview right here.

