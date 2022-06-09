Xbox Games to Become More Widely Available via Cloud Later in 2022

✖

Microsoft has announced that it will soon be making a vast number of Xbox games more easily playable via the Cloud later this year. At this point in time, Microsoft's Cloud gaming service allows users to play games that are featured on Xbox Game Pass. And while this has been more than adequate since the service is still only available in a beta form, Microsoft is now planning to let people play titles that might not appear on Game Pass in the coming months.

In a new post on the Xbox website today, it was explained that some new titles will be coming to the Cloud later this year that users may have purchased outside of Game Pass. "We're excited to share that later this year, it's our intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library," Microsoft said of this addition. Further details on when this might roll out or what games could be added weren't given, but it shows that Microsoft is still very much looking to expand on the Cloud as it moves forward.

The caveat with this whole situation is that, as Microsoft mentioned, this feature is one that will only be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. That shouldn't be a surprise given that this is the only way that games are playable via Xbox's Cloud service at the moment, but it continues to verify that even if you can play certain titles that don't appear on Game Pass, you'll still have to have a membership to the platform. Perhaps as time moves on, though, this form of accessibility to these Cloud gaming titles could end up changing.

