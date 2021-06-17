Bethesda Provides Update on Wolfenstein 3

✖

One of the biggest games that many fans of publisher Bethesda expected to potentially see appear this past weekend during E3 2021 was that of Wolfenstein 3. Although the third installment in MachineGames' first-person shooter series has yet to even be officially announced, it seemed possible to show up since the last mainline entry in the series, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, launched all the way back in 2017. Now, one of the most prominent faces attached to Bethesda has responded to these fan inquiries and explained why we haven't seen Wolfenstein 3 just yet.

Speaking to GameSpot in a new interview, Bethesda's Pete Hines was asked specifically about MachineGames and whether or not the studio might still be working on the Wolfenstein franchise as a whole. Hines said that for now, the studio is still in the very early stages of working on its new Indiana Jones project, which was announced just a few months back. However, he also hinted that the studio might be working on something else, possibly involving Wolfenstein. "Where we are for Wolfenstein or quite honestly any other franchise that we don't have announced plans on, we'll have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it," Hines explained.

While Hines didn't confirm that Wolfenstein 3 is in development, he did express that he's just as big of a fan of the series as many others and would love to see it come back. "You can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there," Hines said.

Even though MachineGames could be working on something other than Wolfenstein 3 right now, in all likelihood, this is surely the next project we'll see come about from the studio. While he might be acting a bit dodgier at this point in time, Hines in the past has gone as far as to say that Wolfenstein 3 is "absolutely" something that Bethesda will eventually release. When we'll see Wolfenstein 3 formally revealed remains to be seen, but it seems all but certain that MachineGames is currently juggling work on both its next shooter title and Indiana Jones.

So what do you think about these new statements from Hines? And when do you think Wolfenstein 3 might actually be revealed? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.