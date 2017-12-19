The Nintendo Switch Port Of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Is In Good Hands

Bethesda and Nintendo shocked the Nintendo Switch-owning world a few months back when it announced two incoming ports of first-person shooters for the system, Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

We’ve already seen what Doom is made of, a capable shooter that’s perfect for on-the-go play, but some fans have questions about what to expect from next year’s port of Wolfenstein II, and if it’ll live up to the same caliber as the other versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, at the very least, we’ve got a good idea of who will be developing it, and it adds some confidence in terms of what we can expect from the port.

Speaking at the Fun & Serious Game Festival in Bilbao, two members of the Machine Games development squad recently spoke about the game. Narrative designer Tommy Tordsson Bjork and senior game designer Andreas Ojerfors were on hand, and were asked about the forthcoming Switch port of the game.

Ojerfors noted, “That’s a collaboration with a different studio that we’re working together with.” To which Bjork added, “It’s the same as the Doom studio.”

That studio in question is Panic Button, who made Doom run on the Switch in a very fluid manner. If that name sounds familiar to you Rocket League fans, it should – the developer handled that Switch port as well.

Ojerfors added, “They’re experts at the Switch and now they’re experts with the (id Tech 6) engine so we work with them, and the Doom version turned out to be really kick-ass on the Switch so I think Wolfenstein will be the same.” Bjork solidified that confidence, adding that “it’s going to be good.”

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected sometime in spring 2018, so fans should definitely be looking forward to it.

If you can’t wait that long, you don’t have to – Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.