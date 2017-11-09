Here’s How Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Is Censored in Germany

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus involves some pretty sensitive subject matter to say the very least, so it’s no surprise that not all of the content makes in into every version of the game, a case made evident by the censoring of the game in Germany.

With gameplay revolving Nazis and Hitler, anyone could have expected that the German version of the game might look a bit different. Germany has certain laws regarding the portrayal of Nazi symbols and propaganda that lead to some gray areas that most games like Call of Duty: WWII prefer to avoid entirely, regulations that certainly affected the censorship.

The YouTube content creators Censored Gaming compared the two versions in a video shown below that highlights some of the key differences due to censorship.

Hitler Has a New Look

One of the most notable changes that you’ll see in the German version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is that the Swastikas are nowhere to be found. Using a Swastika or similar imagery in Germany is a no-go except for certain historical or artistic situations, one of the tricky areas mentioned previously that likely played a hand in the removal of the symbol.

However, it also appears as though Hitler’s received a new look as well. He looks almost identical to the uncensored version expect for the absence of his short, infamous mustache. You can jump ahead to around 2:15 in the video above to see the differences.

The characters in the cut scene also refer to Hitler by a different title, though you may not be able to tell without the subtitles. Instead of referring to him as Mein Fuhrer, they instead substitute that phrase for the German equivalent of “chancellor” while also avoiding the his real name. Instead of calling the actor a Jew, he also refers to him simply as a traitor.

Was the Censorship Necessary?