Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector’s Edition On Sale Now For Half Off

Get ready to harness your inner B.J Blazkowicz because the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector’s Edition is half off right now, making the usually priced 100 dollar item much more accessible for those in the market to add to their collection.

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collector’s edition comes with a classically styled action figure, and more – here’s everything you get with this sweet deal:

1:6 scale 12 inch BJ “Terror-Billy” Blazkowics action figure

Elite Hans collectible box

Game disc and steelbook

Pocket manual and Blizmensch poster

Bomber jacket

Mashinenpistole

Laserkraftwerk

DieselkraftWekr

Kriegsbeil hatchet

Shockhammer X

For Amazon Prime members, this collector’s edition is available for same day delivery – you know, in case you just can’t wait. Interested? You can order it right here. If it’s still not worth the price to you, Wolfenstein II: the New Colossus is currently available for half off on Steam! For more about the game:

“America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.