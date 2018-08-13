Wolfenstein: Youngblood Co-Op, Single Player Details Revealed

This weekend’s QuakeCon 2018 was a huge success for Bethesda, not only serving as a spot for Quake Champions competition, but also a very exciting reveal of the forthcoming Doom Eternal.

But one game that didn’t get much mention during the show was Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which was announced during Bethesda’s E3 presentation earlier this year. The game, which will put you in control of two of B.J. Blazkowicz’s kids, promises to be another solid addition to the series, even if we haven’t seen that much of it.

VG247 recently caught up with Bethesda’s Pete Hines about the project, and though no new information was revealed, he did note that it would be a solid single-player experience, just as the other games were. “We still support single-player stuff as well, or better than pretty much anybody else out there. In UK parlance, we were having a laugh at everybody freaking out about single-player stuff, and that it needed to be saved. But we weren’t trying to say that we only want to make single-player. That’s not what our devs want to do, it’s not what we want to do – we want to do a lot of things, including single-player,” he explained.

He also noted that gameplay will continue to get huge focus here, just as it did in last year’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. “We’re going to continue to do a variety of different things, and it’s all going to be based on what our devs want to do. In the case of Wolfenstein, it was: ‘Well, we want to do this thing where you get to play as one of BJ’s twin daughters’. We were like, ‘What’s the other one doing?’. They were like, ‘Nothing, or maybe they can be an AI companion’. ‘Well, if she’s an AI companion, could you let somebody else play the other one?’,” he explained.

And co-op is a neat feature that will be included, but it will be optional — an AI partner can easily step in if need be. “It’s co-op, but it’s kind of the same game because if somebody’s not playing with you it doesn’t feel dramatically different. She’s still there, whether it’s an AI or a person. It doesn’t change the experience wholesale. It’s not like it’s Skyrim and all of a sudden some dude turns up. Ultimately, as with all things, we’re interested in what our devs think,” he concluded.

We’ll likely see gameplay in the months ahead. Obviously the publisher wanted Doom Eternal to get huge focus at the event, and, boy, did that pay off. But soon Wolfenstein will get a turn — and it’ll be sweet.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will release sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget that Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot will release for HTC Vive and PlayStation VR next year as well!