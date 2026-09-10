Marvel’s Wolverine Metacritic Score Shows PlayStation’s Newest Hero May Not Live up to the Hype

Reviews for Marvel’s Wolverine have come in ahead of its September 15th release date, and it seems that Insomniac Games has nailed yet another of Marvel’s greatest heroes. The game had been rumored and leaked before its official release, and fans have had a mixed reception to the game, especially after Sony announced it was moving away from physical discs. Now, fans can figure out if Marvel’s Wolverine has been worth the wait.

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At the time of writing, Marvel’s Wolverine is sitting at 78/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. This average is based on different reviews from 63 critics who had access to the PlayStation 5 exclusive. With Sony moving away from porting its single-player games to PC, this will likely be the only platform the game will be scored on. With that in mind, Marvel’s Wolverine boasts a solid review score, and superhero fans should no doubt check the game out, but action fans will also enjoy the brutal combat Insomniac Games has crafted.

Marvel’s Wolverine Slightly Misses the Landing, But Could Still Save the Day

Insomniac Games has an impressive track record and has already established itself as one of the best at delivering exceptional superhero experiences. But Marvel’s Wolverine is a different beast than Marvel’s Spider-Man and its sequel. Insomniac’s Spider-Man series has seen Metacritic scores of 87 for Marvel’s Spider-Man, 85 for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and a 90 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While Marvel’s Wolverine doesn’t quite reach these highs, it still has a strong reception.

PlayStation is in big need of a win and Marvel’s Wolverine is a step in the right direction. Bungie’s Marathon saw mixed success and has been bleeding players. The decision to stop physical media has been met with major backlash, and now Sony takes another hit by dropping Kojima Productions Physint. If Marvel’s Wolverine performs well, the studio can pick up some goodwill and possibly bring some fans back.

Marvel’s Wolverine officially launches on September 15th, 2026, exclusively on PlayStation 5, both digitally and physically. It is priced at $69.99 for the standard edition, with a deluxe edition available at $79.99. More reviews will likely come in between now and its release day, but so far the game is looking like it has been worth the hype and wait. It joins PS5’s other exclusives this year, Marathon, Saros, God of War: Sons of Sparta, and should tide folks over until God of War: Laufey arrives February of next year.

Are you planning on picking up Marvel’s Wolverine? If you are on the fence, check out our review for Marvel’s Wolverine right here.