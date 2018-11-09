‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Imagined as ‘Mortal Kombat’s’ Kitana

BossLogic is back at it again with his incredible creations showing off what some of our favorite names in entertainment would look like as popular video game, movie, books, tv show characters. In this instance, it’s Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot in the Mortal Kombat universe as Kitana.

For those that may be unfamiliar with the character from the Mortal Kombat universe, she is the princess of Edenia and the daughter of Queen Sindel in addition to the adoptive daughter of the evil Emperor Shao Kahn. Before joining the “good side,” she was an elite assassin that served under her father a part from her evil twin Mileena.

Another neat detail for those new to the franchise is that she is over ten thousand years old despite her young appearance. Her entire story is about triumphant and freeing herself to her own purpose, a narrative that Gal Gadot‘s character is intimately familiar with. Besides the storyline similarities, Gadot looks the part as well and with the right design and makeup, as seen above, she truly has the power to transform into the Edenian princess.

As for the latest in the Mortal Kombat franchise, X is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC as well as mobile devices. For more about the game:

“Fueled by next-gen technology, Mortal Kombat X combines unparalleled, cinematic presentation with all new gameplay to deliver the most brutal Kombat experience ever. For the first time ever, Mortal Kombat X gives players the ability to choose from multiple variations of each character impacting both strategy and fighting style. And with a new fully-connected gameplay experience, players are launched into a persistent online contest where every fight matters in a global battle for supremacy.”