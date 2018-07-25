World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth Devs Deploy Another Huge Hotfix

The World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth pre-patch went live live last week with tons of new content for fans of the MMORPG to enjoy. Unfortunately, it was nothing short of a complete hot mess. From game-breaking bugs, to balding, the arrival of the upcoming expansion’s pre-party was met with a resounding “fail.” Luckily, the team at Blizzard quickly began work to rectify this, even hosting a livestream to talk to fans. Good guy Blizzard has since deployed several hot fixed to tackle all of those achievement, quests, and other miscellaneous bugs riddled throughout the online game.

In the most recent forum post from Blizzard, the team gave a brief overview of the huge hotfix now deployed, “Here you’ll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.”

Below is just a SMALL part of the latest patch, with the full notes found right here.

Classes

Druid Swift Flight Form again correctly travels at the same speed as fast flying mounts. Balance Fixed a bug where Nature’s Balance was granting slightly less Astral Power than listed. Twin Moons now correctly interacts with the Lady and the Child Legendary Shoulder armor effect.

Paladin Holy Healing from Avenging Crusader will correctly be increased if the target has Mystic Touch or Chaos Brand. Retribution Fixed a bug where Inquisition would not work correctly together with the Light’s Vanguard Battleplate 4-piece bonus or Divine Purpose.

Priest Discipline Healing from Atonement will correctly be increased if the target has Mystic Touch or Chaos Brand.



Creatures and NPCs

Various rare hunter pets around the world are now correctly level scaling again.

Prince Navarius’ Soul Blast no longer deals excessive damage.

Vile Tutors’ Shadow Shields no longer absorb an excessive amount.

Dungeons and Raids

Antorus, the Burning Throne Felhounds of Sargeras Shatug’s Decay now hits for less damage. Aggramar Blazing Eruption damage reduced by 20%. Argus the Unmaker Sentence of Sargeras damage reduced by 30%. Rent Soul damage reduced by 30%. Withering Roots damage reduced by 60%.

Blackfathom Deeps Corrupted Healing Totem no longer excessively heals enemies.

Dire Maul Immol’thar will now slay the Highborne Summoners after all of the nearby pylons have been deactivated.

Hellfire Citadel Tyrant Velhari’s Aura of Oppression’s rate of damage increase has been reduced.

Maraudon Lord Vyletongue’s Multishot damage has been reduced.

Maw of Souls Resolved an issue with Helya’s Brackwater Barrage which caused some of the visuals to function incorrectly.

Mogu’shan Vaults Defeating the Stone Guard on Raid Finder will award loot correctly if the Jade Guardian is the last to fall.

Pit of Saron Fixed a bug that made some NPCs have the wrong appearance.

Scarlet Halls Burning Books damage has been reduced to an appropriate level.



Quests