World of Warcraft Player Loses It After His Mom Evicts Him Mid-Stream

There’s a stereotype, you see, when it comes to gamers. The mainstream media has used this stereotype to keep the gaming community in a negative spotlight, despite all of the wonderful works we do with charity, creative process, and stunning stories. Unfortunately, sometimes that “giant baby living in a basement” stereotype emerges in the least flattering places, like the cringe-worthy video above of a World of Warcraft player losing his mind after his mother evicted him mid-stream.

The video is … uncomfortable to watch. It started out simple enough, his mother can be seen in the background appearing to be asking her son for something. He immediately leaves the game to jump up and yell in her face to “get out, get out, get out, get out!” It’s easy to see her growing impatience, it’s obvious this is a very common occurrence.

He initially ignored the eviction notice, but then immediately started yelling expletives at her, cursing her out, and melting down. Notice, he doesn’t seem to care enough to actually stop playing. The language only got worse as he is seen jumping away from his set up and destroying his room. Frankly, it’s embarrassing to watch. We’re not quite sure why he kept streaming, or why he didn’t at least mute his mic. His teammates can clearly be heard with their awkward laughs and periods of heavy silence.

The comments on this video were echoing similar thoughts as to why he chose to keep streaming, even some mentioning that throughout all of this – his viewers just kept donating. The level of cringe is almost too much, though considering this clip was reposted on a YouTube channel called “ThisisCringe’ so it makes sense.

What are your thoughts on the video above? Do you find this kind of behaviour deplorable, or is it being made into a bigger deal than you think it should be? Go ahead and leave us what you think in the new comment section below, let’s discuss!