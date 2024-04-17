World of Warcraft: The War Within Collector's Edition Revealed

Earlier this week, World of Warcraft: The War Within announced that beta signups for the upcoming expansion have gone live. Players who are lucky enough to be selected can jump into the expansion and test out all of the new features Blizzard is adding to The War Within. If you're not interested in the beta though, Blizzard still has good news for you. Today, the team announced the contents of the World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition, which includes several in-game rewards in addition to a few real-life goodies.

What's In the World of Warcraft: The War Within Collector's Edition?

Before diving into the contents of the World of Warcraft: The War Within Collector's Edition, it's important to note that the package will run you $180. That's a steep price to pay, but you are getting quite a few real-world items, including a sizeable Gryphon Rider statue. The other real-world goodies include a hardcover art book and a collector's pin featuring Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall.

As far as in-game rewards, players will get the World of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition Game Key. That edition is available separately for $89.99, so if you don't want the real-world items, you can pick that digital version up instead. The Epic Edition includes an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost, letting you boost one character up to level 70 along with end-game-ready gear. You'll also get three days of early access and 30 days of game time. Plus, you'll pick up the Algarian Stormrider mount, the Stormrider's Attire Transmog Set, 1,000 Trader's Tender for the Trading Post, and a few other cosmetic options. It's worth noting that anyone who orders the less expensive versions of The War Within will also get that Character Boost, so don't feel like you have to shell out extra cash to catch up to the expansion.

World of Warcraft: The War Within Release Date

World of Warcraft: The War Within doesn't have a firm release yet; however, the previously mentioned roadmap did show that Blizzard's current plans have it launching toward the end of the summer. That would mean the next expansion is launching in August or September, but that date could shift around. Dragonflight and Shadowlands both dropped in November when they launched, but the two expansions before those came out in August. Regardless, it's a safe bet to say that The War Within is coming this fall.

The new expansion has fans excited, especially from a story-telling perspective, because Blizzard is developing the next three expansions concurrently, meaning they'll be able to better adapt the story around the fan response. The War Within also bumps the difficulty up to Level 80 and introduces a new mechanic called Hero Talents, which lets players further customize their characters. It's also bringing a new mini-dungeon feature called Delves and adding Warbands which is a new way to earn account-wide progression, a welcome addition for players with several alts.