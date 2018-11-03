‘World of Warcraft: Tides of Vengeance’ Is ‘Battle for Azeroth’s First Major Update Since Launch

BlizzCon 2018 day one is now complete and the World of Warcraft team continues to show why their MMORPG is still a hit so long after release. With the Battle for Azeroth expansion having released earlier this year, the team over at Blizzard has revealed a brand new sleuth of content arriving for players to enjoy with Tides of Vengeance.

“The war between the Horde and the Alliance reaches a crucial turning point in Tides of Vengeance, the upcoming first major content update for Battle for Azeroth that will bring new content including the Battle of Dazar’alor raid, the Battle for Darkshore warfront, and more,” said Blizzard in a recent press statement.

The newest adventure arrives on December 11th and brings the Night Elves once more into the spotlight. But it’s not just an epic tale extension while the Horde battles it out against the Alliance cinematically.

For the first time ever in World of Warcraft history, a Horde vs. Alliance raid will also be available for players to partake in, raising th stakes to an all-time high for both factions.

During Blizzard’s opening ceremony for their celebration, they showed off a cutscene depicting a brand new Warfront where we saw a Horde squad completely overrun by Malfurion Stormrage and other Druids. While Alliance players aid Malfurion in his brutality and fight for reclaimation, the Horder camp can defend their honor for everything they know in the world of Azeroth.

In addition to the new Warfront, Tides of Vengeance will also offer new locations for players to discover with a smaller raid coming at a later date. The Horde and the Alliance faction war will come to a head when the Battle for Dazar’alor raid goes live sometime in the beginning of 2019.

What did you think about the latest World of Warcraft reveal? Excited to fight for your faction once more, or will you be too busy focusing on World of Warcraft: Classic? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!