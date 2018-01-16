New Photo From ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Released

A new photo from the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, has been released.

In the Wreck It Ralph sequel, the John C. Reilly-voiced character will finally abandon Litwak’s video arcade. When his game is frozen, he is forced into the Internet to find a solution but finds much more than that on his and Vanellope’s (Sarah Silverman) adventure!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the new photo below

6 years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure. Clearly, they’re a little overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of the world wide web as possible ads pop up in Ralph’s face. The more outgoing Vanellope is having no trouble adjusting the new world by the looks of it!

In the animated sequel, Disney is given the opportunity to show off a number of its other properties as the characters venture through the Internet. In footage shown at Disney’s D23 Expo over the summer of 2017, the characters encountered Marvel hero Iron Man and Star Wars’ C3-PO as voiced by Anthony Daniels, for example. One scene, however, aims to steal the movie as each of the Disney princesses and the original actresses who lent the voices to the role join the film. The voices include Kirsten Bell, Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Macdonald, Mandy Moore, Auli’i Cravalho, Idina Menzel, and Jane Lynch.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21, 2018.