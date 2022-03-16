WrestleQuest: Wrestling RPG Announced for Consoles and PC

As part of the previously announced ID@Xbox and /twitchgaming showcase today, Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games officially revealed WrestleQuest, a new role-playing game that includes a bunch of licensed wrestling legends like, for example, “Macho Man” Randy Savage. WrestleQuest is set to release this summer for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

“WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience,” said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios, as part of the announcement. “Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s and today.”

The video game is partly turn-based RPG combat and tactical decisions to wrestle all the way to the top as the player attempts to become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. That means climbing the ranks with help from a number of licensed professional wrestlers, all with pixel-art graphics. Other professional wrestlers included in WrestleQuest include Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and more.

“Mega Cat Studios have an unbridled passion for wrestling and an incredibly ambitious team that reimagines retro-style entertainment in innovative ways,” said Ian Howe, co-CEO of Skybound Games, as part of the same announcement. “Their level of enthusiasm, creativity and talent makes them a perfect partner for Skybound Games and we can’t wait for players to discover WrestleQuest this Summer.”

As noted above, WrestleQuest from Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games is officially set to release this summer for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games in general right here.

