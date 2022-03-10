Next Xbox Games Showcase Announced

Xbox has announced that it will host a new games showcase next week on Wednesday, March 16th, at 1PM ET/10AM PT. More specifically, it will be an ID@Xbox Showcase with /twitchgaming to feature new announcements and various video games for Xbox from indie developers. The exact contents of the showcase are not known at this time, but it was teased that Finji and Whitethorn will be present as well as the first video game from iam8bit’s publishing label.

“We’ll be featuring updates, new trailers, and gameplay from Finji and Whitethorn, as well as the first game from iam8bit’s brand new publishing label,” the official Xbox Wire post attributed to Jessica Ronnell, ID@Xbox Events Manager, reads in part. “In addition to all this, fans will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on Shredders, Roblox, and some new games that you need to tune in for to see!”

ID@Xbox and @Twitch will feature exciting games from independent developers during the /ID@Xbox Showcase on Wednesday, March 16. Broadcast details here: https://t.co/htgUyFlw2V — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 10, 2022

This basically means that we can likely expect to see a bunch of indie video games set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass in the near future. It also means that there won’t be, for example, any major first-party titles included in the showcase like anything from Bethesda or 343 Industries and the like. That doesn’t necessarily speak to the quality of anything set to be announced during the event, just that it shouldn’t be stuff that Xbox has been working on in any form internally.

As noted above, the new ID@Xbox Showcase with /twitchgaming is set to take place next week on Wednesday, March 16th, at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Exactly what will be shown during the event is unclear, but it certainly will not be the next Halo video game or anything of the sort. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

What do you think that Xbox has up its collective sleeves for the ID@Xbox Showcase with /twitchgaming next week? Are you hoping to see anything, in particular, show up during the event?