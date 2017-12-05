WWE 2K18 Will Finally Arrive On Nintendo Switch This Week

A lot of WWE fans have been wondering when they would be able to play WWE 2K18 wherever they want on the Nintendo Switch, since that version initially missed the release deadline back in October, when the other versions arrived. Well, good news – you’re about to have a GLORIOUS Christmas!

2K Sports confirmed on its official page today that WWE 2K18 will finally make its way to Nintendo’s consoles this week, both in digital and physical form. The game will arrive on December 6th, and will come with pre-order goodies, including two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle: his WWE “American Hero” persona (2001) and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” persona (2006). Those that order the digital version will be eligible for both of these skins through December 13th, free of charge.

Here’s a rundown of the game’s features:

MyCAREER

The MyCAREER experience puts you on the path to greatness as you journey along on the road to WrestleMania. Explore WWE like never before through a free-roaming backstage, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.

Road to Glory

Introducing the all-new Road to Glory! Compete with opponents online to improve your MyPLAYER by earning unlockables, boosts, and upgrades, all while securing your entry into special events that are held alongside real-life WWE special events, such as pay-per-views.

Dynamic Creation Suite

Customize WWE like never before with an even deeper set of customization tools and the new Custom Match option! The robust Creation Suite also offers even more detailed features for Create-a-Superstar, Create-a-Video, and Create-an-Arena.

The Biggest Roster Ever

Dominate the ring with TONS of your favorite WWE, NXT and legendary Superstars! We’re not kidding. WWE 2K18 offers the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to ever grace a WWE ring!

Universe

Recreate the WWE broadcasting experience in Universe. WWE Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT shows happen every week with Superstars competing against one another. Incorporate custom Superstars, tag teams, championships, arenas and shows to create your personal WWE experience.

The game will also come with optional DLC, which you can purchase separately with the Season Pass, or by picking up the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, which is available only in digital format. The content you’ll get with that version includes a number of new superstars, as well as an Accelerator to unlock content, a new moves pack and more. You’ll be able to buy the Season Pass optionally for $29.99, or the Digital Deluxe Edition for $89.99.



Celebrate, WWE fans. It’s rasslin’ time, wherever you go! Maybe you can even bring it to the arena the next time you’re at an event.

WWE 2K18 is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.