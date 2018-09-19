‘WWE 2K19’ Soundtrack Features Selections By Wrestling Superstars

2K Sports has revealed the twelve-song soundtrack that will be available for WWE 2K19 next month. But in an interesting twist, instead of letting some rap superstar or mogul decide what songs to use in the game, the publisher turned to a number of WWE superstars to decide what they’d go with.

The selections include some favorites from the likes of Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Elias (who, surprisingly enough, didn’t pick something by Elias), and cover superstar AJ Styles, among others. You’ll find the full song list below:

AWOLNATION – “Passion”

Selected by WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan

Bullet for My Valentine – “Skin”

Selected by WWE Superstar The Miz

Eminem – “Survival”

Selected by WWE 2K19 cover superstar AJ Styles

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Selected by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

Metallica – “Spit Out the Bone”

Selected by WWE Superstar Triple H

Migos – “Work Hard”

Selected by WWE Superstar Samoa Joe

Offset and Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Selected by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

Selected by WWE Superstar Elias

Rancid – “The 11th Hour”

Selected by WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

Shinedown – “DEVIL”

Selected by WWE Superstar Baron Corbin

Slipknot – “Override”

Selected by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Wale – “Ungrateful & Thankful”

Selected by WWE Superstars The New Day

If you’re not familiar with these tunes, don’t worry — you can be. The full soundtrack is available for streaming over on Apple Music, where you can give it a listen before it cranks up to 11 in the game’s final release early next month.

There are some interesting titles here to be sure, like the “Ric Flair Drip” (we’re curious to see how that one goes), along with selections from Metallica, Eminem and Shinedown, among others. And who knows, 2K might have another round down the road, with even more WWE superstars selecting tunes that would be a proper fit for the game. It never hurts to have some extra tracks while you’re dominating in the ring, right?

WWE 2K19 releases on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. However, if you pre-order the special Ric Flair “Wooooo!” Edition, you’ll be able to get your hands on the game four days earlier, starting on October 5. What’s more, you’ll also see Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio as playable wrestlers in the game!