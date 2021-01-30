WWE's Chyna, Otis, and More Added to Battlegrounds Roster

This weekend is one of WWE's biggest events of the year in the Royal Rumble, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds is all in on the celebration. This week saw the addition of several new superstars to the game as well as an arena, as on Wednesday WWE legends Chyna and Mark Henry were added to the game. Fans also received Tyler Breeze automatically unlocked to complete their Breezango team, though they are still one away from completing DAParty, since Adam Cole (and NXT overall) still needs to be added. We also have our first look at the new superstars being released next week, which include Christian, Otis, and Dana Brooke, and Brooke will be automatically unlocked.

No word yet on if Otis' trademark caterpillar move will make it into the game, but either way it's good to have him on the roster. As you can see in the image below, Chyna's likeness is fantastic, and she joins Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the game if you want to have that DX stable, though X-Pac isn't in the game just yet.

(Photo: 2K)

Fans who tune into the Royal Rumble this Sunday will actually have a chance to earn a bonus locker room code that will earn you $500 Golden Bucks. You can use that to unlock new superstars or additional outfits, including the new roster additions.

There is also a Royal Rumble Pack available that features The Rock, Becky Lynch, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, though you can also unlock new customization accessories for your created wrestler and even arenas, so be sure not to miss out on the code.

(Photo: 2K)

You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch right now.

Who do you want in the game next? Let us know in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!