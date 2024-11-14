One of the Best Xbox 360 Games Only $2.49 for a Limited Time

One of the best Xbox 360 games, which also happens to be one of the best RPGs of all time, is on sale at the Microsoft Store for just $2.49 for a limited time. More specifically, the Xbox 360 game in question is this price until December 3. This is the cheapest the game has ever been on the Microsoft Store, and it is unlikely to ever be cheaper, at least anytime soon.

As for the Xbox 360 game in question, it hails from 2008. 16 years ago gamers were busy with the likes of Grand Theft Auto IV, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Call of Duty: World at War, Persona 4, Gears of War 2, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Fable II, Mario Kart Wii, Dead Space, Left 4 Dead, LittleBigPlanet, Braid, and much more. It was a jam packed year, 2008. In fact, many consider it one of the all-time great years in video game history.

The biggest RPG of 2008 though was Bethesda’s Fallout 3. Fast-forward, 16 years later, the all-time classic is on sale on the Microsoft Store for $2.49 for everyone who has never tried the generation-defining RPG. Unfortunately, the deal is only for the base version of the game, and does not include any of its DLC.

Of course, while the game is an Xbox 360 game, it is playable on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios — the team also responsible for The Elder Scrolls series, and more recently Starfield — Fallout 3 released back in the day to a 93 on Metacritic, winning many Game of the Year awards at the time. It has since been followed up by Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, though neither of these games are connected to Fallout 3 beyond the shared universe. This also applies to every Fallout game before Fallout 3.

“Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault,” reads an official description of the game for those somehow unfamiliar with it. “Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world — radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation.”

