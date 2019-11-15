Xbox Black Friday Deals Revealed for Consoles and Games

Xbox’s X019 event saw a ton of back-to-back reveals about unannounced games, developments for games that are already out, and discussions with the studios that made them to show Xbox users what’s coming this year and next. Part of those reveals also included details on the Black Friday deals Xbox users or soon-to-be Xbox owners can expect to see go live later in the month. These deals include discounts on the Xbox One consoles themselves as well as some steep price cuts for some of the biggest, most recent games.

The biggest deals aren’t live yet and won’t be until November 24th, but Microsoft’s page for the deals has gone ahead and given us a preview of what’s to come. Hardware and software alike appear in the deals, and if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold member, you’ll gain access to some of the deals before everyone else does.

You can find a quick rundown of the big highlights from the Black Friday deals below, though it should be noted that since the deals on the games aren’t live yet, there’s a good chance we’ll see more games added to the lineup come November 24th.

Xbox Black Friday Deals

New subscribers get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1

Save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles

Save up to 65% on Xbox One digital games Gears 5 NBA 2K20 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Ghost Recon Breakpoint Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Enhanced Operator Edition

Save up to $20 on Xbox wireless controllers

Save up to 50% on Xbox Game Studios games State of Decay 2 Crackdown 3 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Gears 5 Forza Horizon 4 Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Save $10 on Xbox Design Lab

Save up to $500 on gaming PCs

First month of Xbox Game Pass on PC for $1

Save up to 50% on Windows 10 digital games The Outer Worlds Gears 5 Ultimate Edition Minecraft



There are other deals accompanying these that can be found through Microsoft’s Black Friday page, so be sure to check back there as November 24th draws nearer to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the deals happening this season.

