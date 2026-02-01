PS2 and Original Xbox Classic Game Only $1 Right Now

A PS2 and original Xbox classic from the year 2006 is available for just $1 right now, thanks to a limited-time deal. As you may know, 2006 was a hallmark year in gaming, headlined by releases like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Gears of War, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, New Super Mario Bros, Bully, and more. In particular, a lot of new IP got its start 20 years ago. Gears of War is the most notable, but there were many others, including Just Cause.

Right now, and until February 4, the entire Just Cause series is on sale, including the first and original game in the series, which is the cheapest at $1. Meanwhile, its sequel, Just Cause 2, is available for $1.49. Just Cause 3 is available for $2.99. And lastly, Just Cause 4 is $5.79. These are the lowest prices for every game except the final one.

The Avalanche Studios and Square Enix series is available at these prices via both Steam and the Humble Store, except for the deal for Just Cause 4, which is limited to just Steam.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it debuted in 2006 via the aforementioned Avalanche Studios developing it and Eidos Interactive publishing it. This was before the latter and the IP were acquired by Square Enix. Upon release, the original game only garnered a Metacritic range of 67 to 75, but it sold apprecaibly and got a sequel four years later in 2010. This sequel, Just Cause 2, put the series on the map, earning an 81 to 84 spread on Metacritic in the process. This was the peak of the series thoigh. Five years later, Just Cause 3 came out to a 71 to 75 spread on Metacritic. And the series has bene dormant since Just Cause 4 was released in 2018 to a range of 65 to 70. It is widely considered the weakest game in the series, which has been on ice since. Just Cause 5 was reportedly in development, but it has supposedly been canned as of last year.

Not only is this the lowest price for the first three games in the series, but Square Enix is unlikely to ever make them much cheaper as it rarely goes beyond 90% discounts, and the discounts faciliating these deals range from 86% to 90%.

