Xbox Boss Supports God of War Ragnarok Team After Extensive Harassment

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has come out in support of Sony Santa Monica, the developer of God of War Ragnarok, after the team began receiving harassment. God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 as its predecessor was one of the most acclaimed PlayStation 4 games, even garnering the coveted Game of the Year award in 2018. The sequel was announced in 2020 with a 2021 release window, but it was eventually delayed to 2022. God of War Ragnarok got its first trailer in September 2021, offering insight into the story and adventure Kratos and Atreus will be going on. There hasn't been much information since this trailer, causing fans to go a bit stir crazy. After God of War Ragnarok was absent from the latest PlayStation State of Play, rumors began to suggest news would arrive on June 30th, but nothing happened.

God of War cinematics producer Estelle Tigani revealed on Twitter that she was sexually harassed by someone who wanted her to reveal the God of War Ragnarok release date. God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog responded to this and told people to respect the developers who are working hard on the game and to not harass anyone. When someone else suggested that fans re-direct their frustration toward leakers who set expectations for news, Barlog told fans to treat people with "human decency" and "respect". Head of Xbox Phil Spencer chimed in to offer his support to Barlog and the team, expressing his excitement for the game and his gratitude to the team.

Are you fucking kidding me with this now???



I cannot believe I even have to say this but don’t fucking send dick pics to ANYONE on this team, or anyone in this industry for that matter.



They are busting their ass to make some for you to enjoy.



Show some fucking respect. https://t.co/o0xEZkWouj — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 30, 2022

So well said Cory. Can't wait to enjoy GoW when it comes out. And thanks to you and the team for the amazing work that goes into creating things we love. Thank you. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 30, 2022

Of course, God of War is a PlayStation franchise, but Spencer's support speaks volumes about how people should be treating developers and other creators. Cory Barlog reaffirmed to fans that God of War Ragnarok hasn't been delayed, so as of right now, the game is still slated to release sometime in 2022. With only a handful of months left in the year, Sony will likely begin marketing the game very soon and fans should remain patient.

God of War Ragnarok will release exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. Are you looking forward to the new game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.