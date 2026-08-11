The Elder Scrolls 6 Boss Drops New Tease of the Game’s Official Title

Asha Sharma, the current CEO of Xbox, has dropped a new tease of the story and official title of The Elder Scrolls 6. Despite being announced all the way back in 2018, there’s still essentially nothing that we know about the next entry in Bethesda’s iconic fantasy RPG franchise. Bethesda has yet to confirm where the game will take place, when it will release, or the platforms it will arrive on. And while answers to these questions will surely come in time, Sharma has now teased what the title will have in store after seeing it in action.

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In a post on social media today, Sharma said she watched a new playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6 this morning. When referring to the game, Sharma made clear that it has a subtitle, which is something that many fans have assumed for years. Despite this, Sharma didn’t yet reveal what this subtitle will be, choosing to obscure it for the time being. As for the rest of what she saw, Sharma praised The Elder Scrolls 6 for being enormous in scale, while also saying that its story is even better.

“Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6: ******** this morning,” Sharma wrote. “The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater.”

The most curious thing about this post from Sharma is almost certainly tied to the subtitle of The Elder Scrolls 6. Sharma used eight asterisks when blinding the game’s full title, which could mean that its subtitle is eight characters in length. This means that popular titles such as “Hammerfell”, “Valenwood”, and “Elsweyr”, which are regions within Tamriel that fans have speculated will be where The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place, can now be ruled out.

Then again, just because past Elder Scrolls games have often been named after certain regions or locations within Tamriel doesn’t mean that the same will hold true with The Elder Scrolls 6. The fourth mainline Elder Scrolls title featured the subtitle Oblivion, which has nothing to do with any regions in the franchise’s world, and is instead solely tied to that game’s story. With this in mind, even if Sharma has now verified that the subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6 will be eight characters in length, there are near-limitless possibilities with what it could be.

As mentioned, The Elder Scrolls 6 currently doesn’t have a release window of any sort, nor have platforms for the game been announced. The project is now the main focus of Bethesda Game Studios, however, which means that its long-awaited arrival is getting much closer.