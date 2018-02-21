Xbox Has Puppies in Cosplay: Gears of War, Halo, PUBG, and More Just Got Cuter

You may have noticed with our tribute a few days ago, but we’re huge dog lovers over here at WWG. From great danes, to those adorable fluffy corgi butts – I want them all. The cuddle factor is about to get amped back up because Xbox just featured a few adorable puppers in cosplay and … we’re going to need a minute.

The “CosPups,” as Microsoft has dubbed them, were outfitted by fashion designer Roberto Negrini from the show Furry, Fierce, and Fabulous. We’re not sure how fabulous you need to be when taking out players vying for that chicken dinner, but it’s dogs so we aren’t going to question it. The CosPups have equally cute names too:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sea of Fleas

Master Chihuahua

Mutt-cus Fenix

Fur-za

PUG-G

I’m dying, I’m sorry. I’m not dead yet, but I’m getting there. But enough talking, let’s get to the CosPups:

Is this news? No, but we hope it brightened up your day a little bit! Puppies and gaming, throw a pizza in there somewhere and you’re in paradise! If you want even more puppies in your life, here’s more about the designer’s television show on Bravo:

“Bravo’s digital series stars the king of doggie couture, Roberto Negrin, as he works with everyday dogs to create runway-ready fashions inspired by their unique adoption stories.”

Speaking of PUBG, did you hear about how the developers are planning on revamping their matching system based on player ping? “Unlike the method considered earlier, we are going to divide the matching pool depending on ping,” the latest update read. “This means that the users with lower pings will be prioritized during matchmaking. The team is expecting to improve the overall play experience by splitting the matching pool rather than restricting connection depending on ping. Preparations are underway to test this method in some regions, with first trials planned to start this week.”

You can read more about the upcoming changes with the latest patch right here. Happy gaming!