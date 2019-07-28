Xbox Releases E3 2019 Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, was a bit of an odd outing this year as Sony’s PlayStation declined to hold a traditional press conference, leaving Microsoft’s Xbox to be the only one of the three major console manufacturers to do so. (Nintendo bowed out prior to this year, choosing to instead release special Nintendo Directs.) Now, the company, which revealed details at the conference for its upcoming console update codenamed Project Scarlett, has released a short behind-the-scenes documentary about putting together its briefing.

As the documentary, which you can watch below, reveals, the E3 briefing is Xbox’s biggest outing every year, and millions of folks watch to see what’s coming next for Microsoft’s games division — both in terms of games and games consoles. It’s basically a giant branding opportunity, to help set the conversation around the property, and requires tons of planning to pull off every year. The documentary goes over this all while showing of footage of the preparation, dress rehearsal, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the behind-the-scenes mini documentary? Do you feel like you know more about what goes into the big briefings at the trade show? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Microsoft describes Project Scarlett on its official website:

“Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance, arriving Holiday 2020 alongside Halo Infinite. With a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next generation solid state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will give developers the power they need to bring their creative visions to life. Thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett.”

Project Scarlett, as previously noted, is set to release Holiday 2020. Few direct details have been revealed beyond the fact that Halo Infinite will be a launch title, and it will feature backwards compatibility. You can check out all of our previous, extensive coverage of Project Scarlett right here.