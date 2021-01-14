Xbox Makes Star Wars: Squadrons and Two More Games Free to Try

✖

If you haven’t yet tried out the still newish Star Wars: Squadrons game, you can give it a test run for free this weekend during Xbox’s latest Free Play Days offerings. That high-flying Star Wars game along with two others, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Yooka-Laylee, will all be free to play from January 14th until January 17th when the Free Play Days event ends. An Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required to play the games, but that shouldn’t be a problem for most Xbox owners.

The latest trio of Free Play Days games was announced on Thursday, the same day that they became available to play. Like other games offered during the Free Play Days event, most of the games included are available at discounts during the free period so that you can buy them for cheap and keep playing after the Free Play Days event ends. The only exception to those discounts is Dragon Ball FighterZ which is not on sale.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play three great games this weekend during Free Play Days. Full details here: https://t.co/k4dfl8eAEc — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 14, 2021

Each Free Play Days offering has at least one headliner, and this one is no doubt Star Wars: Squadrons. The Star Wars game that’s centered around the dueling spacecrafts which lead to such climactic Star Wars moments was released late last year and has been getting new content through continued updates since then. If you haven’t played it yet and you’re on the Xbox platform with the required subscriptions, you can give it a try now.

“Buckle up and learn what it means to pilot a starfighter in the Star Wars universe,” Xbox said about the Star Wars: Squadrons game. “Master the X-wing, TIE fighter, and more as you feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space combat alongside your squadronmates. Customize loadouts, divert power between weapons, engines, and shields while immersing yourself in a galaxy far, far away.”

Aside from Star Wars: Squadrons, the other two games available this week aren’t ones to be ignored either. Dragon Ball FighterZ itself has continually been getting new content through DLC releases while Yooka-Laylee remains a light-hearted favorite of many.

Xbox’s Free Play Days event is live now and will continue until January 17th.