Star Wars: Squadrons Is Adding a High Republic Item

Star Wars: Squadrons from developer EA Motive is about to get a little taste of Star Wars: The High Republic, the overarching initiative set to explore an era long before the setting of the Star Wars films. As part of a slew of announcements about Star Wars: The High Republic, it was revealed that the popular space dogfighting video game will be receiving a new in-game cosmetic from the era: a lightsaber hilt.

You can check out the lightsaber hilt for yourself in the launch event video, embedded above. The whole event is pretty lengthy, and the bit about Star Wars: Squadrons is quickly covered at around 50 minutes into it. Basically, it seems to just be a bit of cockpit flair, for now, that will be added tomorrow, January 5th. That said, the title has so far received far more updates than initially expected, so there's really no telling what might get added next.

Recent major updates included a new map in addition to entirely new starfighters. With the push that the Star Wars franchise seems to be getting in general, there's no reason to assume that Star Wars: Squadrons, which remains pretty popular, will stop there despite initially stating that no new content would be added after launch.

As noted above, the new lightsaber hilt cockpit flair should be available beginning tomorrow, January 5th. Star Wars: Squadrons itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It costs $39.99 and features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

What do you think about Star Wars: Squadrons so far? Are you excited about the recent updates? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!