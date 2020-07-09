Xbox Free Play Days Makes Two More Games Free for the Weekend

✖

Two more Xbox One games are going free-to-play for a couple of days this weekend with the return of Xbox’s Free Play Days. Those two games are The Sims 4 and Citadel: Forged with Fire, and if you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can start playing them right now and can get as much done in them as you can until July 12th when the free-play period ends. Just as Xbox does with all of its Free Play Days, the games themselves are on sale for people who want to pick them up after the free weekend and keep playing at a discount.

The Free Play Days games for this weekend were announced on Thursday as they typically are to give players a head start on the weekend. Like the games available every month through the Xbox Games with Gold program, these require an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. A key difference between those monthly games and these weekly ones is that you don’t get to keep these, however, since they’ll return to their unplayable state at the end of the day on Sunday unless you purchase the full game.

If you end up doing that, you can get Citadel: Forged with Fire for $16 which is 60% off of the normal price. If you’re planning on getting The Sims 4 after trying it this weekend, you have quite a few options to choose from.

The Standard Edition and Deluxe Party Edition are both available at 75% off, and beyond that, you’ve got a ton of different bundles and packs to pick from. Those can be found below alongside their discounted prices.

Xbox Free Play Days. Think of it as a little gift for all your hard work. Come on, don't be shy. Open it. Take a peek: https://t.co/cLB1p4co8p pic.twitter.com/ugpRiK4qM5 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 9, 2020

Standard Edition: $10.00

Deluxe Party Edition: $12.50

Dogs & Cats Bundle: $25.00

City Living Pack: $20.00

Dine Out Pack: $14.99

Discover University Pack: $20.00

Get Famous Pack: $20.00

Get to Work Pack: $20.00

Pack Bundle: $25.00

Get Together Pack: $10.00

Island Living Pack: $20.00

Jungle Adventure Pack: $14.99

Outdoor Retreat Pack: $14.99

Parenthood Pack: $14.99

Realm of Magic Pack: $14.99

Seasons Pack: $20.00

Spa Day Pack: $14.99

StrangerVille Pack: $14.99

Vampires Pack: $14.99

We’ll have a more comprehensive list of everything you can play or own for free this weekend on the Xbox One and other platforms soon, so keep an eye out for that to see what else you can try this weekend.

