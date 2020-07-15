Xbox Game Pass Confirms 8 Games for July

✖

More games have been confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass catalog for the month of July including some new titles who have release dates that aren’t far away now. The eight games we know will come to the Xbox Game Pass service this month are Forager, Mount & Blade: Warband, Carrion, Golf With Your Friends, Grounded, Nowhere Prophet, The Touryst, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Mount & Blade: Warband will only be available on consoles through Xbox Game Pass when it arrives on July 16th while Golf With Your Friends will be available only through the PC subscription, but other than those two the rest of the games will come to both the PC and Xbox One platforms.

Microsoft unveiled the games coming to Xbox Game Pass through the subscription’s Twitter account. A post on the Xbox Wire offered more insights into how the games play and the dates that they’ll be added.

Those dates can be found in full below:

Xbox Game Pass Games’ Release Dates for July

Forager– July 16

Mount & Blade: Warband– July 16

Carrion– July 23

Golf With Your Friends– July 23

Grounded – July 28

Nowhere Prophet – July 30

The Touryst– July 30

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – July 30

July still has a few tricks up its sleeve dates: https://t.co/bABeAe35g1 pic.twitter.com/Pc7tBwavu6 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 15, 2020

Grounded, the new game from Obsidian Entertainment, had its release date confirmed back in April and offered players a shot at the game after that with a demo release. It tasks players with surviving a shrunken backyard adventure, and it’s the only game on the list that’s going to be releasing as part of the Xbox Game Preview program.

Another brand new game going straight to Xbox Game Pass upon its release is Carrion. The new game from Devolver Digital has been labeled a “reverse horror game” where its players who control the monster and take their revenge on those who would imprison and control it.

“A reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin,” a preview of the game read. “Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

These Xbox Game Pass games will be added throughout what’s left of July, so keep an eye on their release dates if there’s anything there that’s caught your attention.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.