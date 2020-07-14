Xbox Game Pass Adds Halo 3 and Brand New Game Releasing Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added two new games today. One of these games is Halo 3, which is now available on the PC version of the subscription service after it came to Steam yesterday. Meanwhile, the other new addition is available on both the Xbox One and PC versions, and it's also a brand new release that just dropped today.

More specifically, the second is Neon Abyss, from Veewo Games and Team 17. The frantic, roguelite action-platformer literally just released today at a price point of $20.

Below, you can read more about the duo of new additions, as well as check out trailers of each game:

Neon Abyss: "Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelite action-platformer where you run ‘n’ gun your way into the Abyss. Featuring unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system, each run diversifies the experience and every choice alters the ruleset."

Halo 3: "Witness the Master Chief’s return to finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood, and the entire Human race in this dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion of the original Halo trilogy. With the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance, the Master Chief returns to uncover an ancient secret hidden beneath the sands of Africa, which could hold the key to humanity’s salvation or destruction – an object that could change the tide of the Human-Covenant conflict."

As always, it's unclear how long either of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass. However, given that Xbox owns the Halo IP, it's safe to assume this is a permanent addition. Meanwhile, Neon Abyss could be around for a few years or a few months. Right now, it's unclear. So, if you like what you see, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

Happy tuesday we added a new game pic.twitter.com/suEnXNfuQI — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 14, 2020

Halo 3 is available today. Take a minute to process the beauty of this moment pic.twitter.com/oVBRaCzHZ6 — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) July 14, 2020

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the PC and Xbox One, priced at $10 and $15 a month, respectively. As a subscriber to it, not only do you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library to games, but other perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play every Xbox Game Studios release on day one.