Monster Horror Game Carrion Gets a Release Date

The horror game Carrion where players get to play as the monster for a change now has a release date. Carrion will launch on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on July 23rd, Devolver Digital announced on Saturday during its eventful showcase. No release on the PlayStation 4 is planned according to the information that’s been shared so far, but you won’t have to wait until its actual release date to try it either. The game is currently up for pre-orders on Steam, and if you want to try it out, you can download a sneak peek to see what it’s all about.

While humans are usually the ones hunting down the monsters in lab-like settings as the creature creeps over the walls and through the hallways, the script’s flipped in Carrion. Players control an evolving creature that’s able to use an array of abilities to take down the human enemies that would try to contain it and keep it at bay.

“Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin,” Devolver Digital said about the game. “Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

Carrion terrorizes Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on July 23! pic.twitter.com/xSUNBuU8Ag — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 11, 2020

It was also confirmed during the Devolver Digital event that Carrion would be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass as well, so if you’ve got that subscription, you’ve got Carrion on July 23rd.

The free demo available through Steam has been out for a while now, but it’s still available now if you want to try the game out. Carrion’s PC requirements can be found below, but most systems shouldn’t have any trouble running it.

Carrion System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1

Processor: 2 core processor

Memory: 1024 MB RAM

Graphics: compatible with OpenGL 3.0

Storage: 500 MB available space

Devolver Digital had many other announcements during its event besides Carrion. We’ll have those compiled in a roundup soon to show what all went down during the event.

Carrion is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on July 23rd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.