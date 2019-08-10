Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Games

We recently learned the titles that the Xbox Game Pass will be receiving throughout the month of August, and while it wasn’t the most thrilling list of games, there was still something for fans to get excited about. There was originally a total of six games that will be arriving this month, but a recent tweet from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has revealed that there will be at least a total of seven titles to arrive this month as a new one was just added alongside two already known titles.

In the recent tweet from the Xbox Game Pass account, it was revealed that Jackbox Party Pack 2 and Space Hulk Tactics were added to the service, but fans were already aware of the titles. However, along with a caption that reads “Remember what we said about surprise additions,” it was also unveiled that Where the Water Tastes Like Wine has been added to the Xbox Game Pass.

Remember what we said about surprise additions? pic.twitter.com/67Pfx69cR6 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 8, 2019

You can read up more about the other titles arriving this month right here. For those who don’t know what Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is all about, here’s more: