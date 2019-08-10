Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Games

We recently learned the titles that the Xbox Game Pass will be receiving throughout the month of August, and while it wasn’t the most thrilling list of games, there was still something for fans to get excited about. There was originally a total of six games that will be arriving this month, but a recent tweet from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has revealed that there will be at least a total of seven titles to arrive this month as a new one was just added alongside two already known titles.
In the recent tweet from the Xbox Game Pass account, it was revealed that Jackbox Party Pack 2 and Space Hulk Tactics were added to the service, but fans were already aware of the titles. However, along with a caption that reads “Remember what we said about surprise additions,” it was also unveiled that Where the Water Tastes Like Wine has been added to the Xbox Game Pass.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Remember what we said about surprise additions? pic.twitter.com/67Pfx69cR6— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 8, 2019
You can read up more about the other titles arriving this month right here. For those who don’t know what Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is all about, here’s more:
- “Big Rock Candy Mountain? El Dorado? The place over the hill where they say the water tastes just like the sweetest wine?”: Travel the Depression-Era United States, laboring to pay off a debt by learning the true stories of 16 signature characters across a wide range of American experience from migrant workers to a travelling preacher to a Navajo woman forcibly relocated on the Long Walk.
- “This whole land’s built on stories; it’s one big story, America is”: As you explore, you’ll encounter strange and unsettling things: slices of a country built on dust clouds and murky dreams, where the folk tales are bleeding through. You’ll carry those tales with you, swapping them round campfires to make the cast of characters open up to you and share their own stories.
- “The greatest stories are the true ones; the ones people will tell you about their own lives”: The stories you share will return to you along your journey, changed in the telling as they’ve made their way around the country. As you meet the characters time and again on your travels, they will grow to trust you and, hopefully, share their true selves with you. Only by learning all their real stories can you pay off your debt.
- Beautiful combination of 3D overworld and hand drawn 2D illustrations
- Original stories written by a wide selection of accomplished authors
- Fully voiced characters from all walks of life brought to life by world-renowned voice acting talent, including Sting, Dave Fennoy (The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series), Cissy Jones (Firewatch), Kimberly Brooks (Mass Effect), Sarah Elmaleh (Gone Home), Melissa Hutchison (The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series), Elizabeth Maxwell (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild), and many more.
- A hauntingly beautiful original soundtrack arranged by celebrated composer Ryan Ike and featuring performances from a collection of gifted musicians.
- An emerging fantastical, psychedelic and surreal overarching atmosphere.
- “I hope you find what you’re looking for”