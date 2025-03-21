Xbox Game Pass Has a Bonus Perk for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Players

Xbox Game Pass subscribers who are planning to play the newly released Assassin’s Creed Shadows will find that they have a new perk to take advantage of with the game. At this point, AC Shadows isn’t available to access via Game Pass, although there’s always the chance that it could be added someday. Despite this, those who choose to buy the game outright on either Xbox Series X or S and also subscribe to Game Pass will be able to do something with it that others won’t.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Xbox announced that it would allow Game Pass members who purchase Assassin’s Creed Shadows to stream the game via the cloud. This feature is one that has been part of Xbox Game Pass for quite some time, although not all titles that are part of the service are available to stream. Conversely, some games that aren’t part of the Game Pass library at all are also part of this slate. Luckily, looking to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows on devices other than their Xbox console, the new release has joined the “Stream Your Own Game” library right upon its arrival.

The major caveat with this ability to stream Assassin’s Creed Shadows is that those who purchase physical copies of the game on Xbox won’t be able to take advantage of this perk. Only digital Xbox games are part of the “Stream Your Own Game” library, which is a bit disappointing, if understandable.

Additionally, this streaming perk is locked behind the Ultimate tier of Xbox Game Pass. As such, those subscribed to Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Core, or PC Game Pass will not be able to stream Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This is yet another instance of Xbox trying to push Game Pass members to subscribe to Ultimate, given that it’s the platform’s most expensive option.

By all accounts, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the biggest game of 2025 so far to join this streaming catalog that Xbox makes available to its Game Pass Ultimate members. Other major titles in this lineup include Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, Final Fantasy XIV, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Mortal Kombat 1, and Star Wars Outlaws, just to name a few.