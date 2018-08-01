Xbox Game Pass August Lineup Revealed

It’s a new month, which means new games to play. For those that have the Xbox One Game pass, it means even more titles added to that growing game library including a zombie favourite and our beloved Hitman.

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

So what’s being added? Let’s dive right in!

Ryse: Son of Rome

“Ryse: Son of Rome plunges you into the chaos and depravity of the late Roman Empire. Through the immersive realism made possible by Xbox One, you’ll become Roman Soldier Marius Titus and embark on a perilous campaign to avenge the death of your family and restore honor to Rome. You’ll engage in brutal combat and lead your forces into massive battles to save Rome from threats to its very existence. Xbox SmartGlass integration provides curated help and hints at any time with a context-sensitive guide. In MultiPlayer mode, become a gladiator and enter the coliseum to fight side-by-side in dynamic environments against an ever-changing array of enemies.”

Hitman

“Experiment and have fun in the ultimate playground as Agent 47 to become the master assassin. Travel around the globe to exotic locations and eliminate your targets with everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball or some expired spaghetti sauce.

Episode 1: Paris invites you into all the glitz and glamour of the exclusive Sanguine fashion show, held at the Palais de Walewska under protection of private bodyguards. You must infiltrate the mansion either as a guest or by other means, then locate and eliminate both Viktor Novikov and partner Dalia Margolis, the joint hosts of the event.

These two enigmatic celebrities are in fact ringleaders of a secretive criminal group named IAGO, dealing in the highly illegal sale of the elite’s most valuable global secrets. Episode 1: Paris includes the main story mission and its own opportunities, weapons, disguises, items, and live content including Escalation Contracts and Featured Contracts.”

Dead Rising 2

“The sequel to the million-plus selling Dead Rising, Dead Rising 2 takes the zombie survival horror to Fortune City, America’s latest and greatest entertainment playground. Featuring a new story, two online multiplayer modes (2-player co-op campaign and a 4-player “TV show” themed Pay-Per-View event that pits humans against zombies), thousands of on-screen zombies and more, Dead Rising 2 takes zombie survival horror to a whole new level.

As Chuck Greene, you have 72 hours to save your infected daughter, clear your name and survive the hordes of hungry zombies before the military comes in and nukes the city. To ensure your survival, you can combine everyday objects to create numerous deadly combo weapons and slaughter the ravenous zombies. Dead Rising 2, it’s where Creativity Kills.”

The Escapists: The Walking Dead

“In this unique game, recreated entirely in the charming 8-bit pixel art style of The Escapists, you play as Rick Grimes as he takes on hordes of walkers let loose upon the world.

Rick is in charge of a band of survivors featuring many of the original comic book cast, including Maggie, Hershel, Glenn and Michonne. Rick must secure the safety of the group by seeking out a safe escape route from each area, and manage several dangerous tasks to keep as many of the group alive as possible. The game faithfully matches the timeline of the comics, meaning Rick must first fight his way out of the Harrison Memorial Hospital, visit the Greene family farm before visiting destinations such as the Meriwether Correctional Facility and Woodbury.

Protect the living and escape the dead as you play through the award-winning comic’s epic story.”

Dandara

“The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.

Welcome to a unique 3D Metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression. Awaken to bring freedom and balance to this directionless world.”

Ruiner

“RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend. Combine preternatural reflexes, augmented tools, and the arsenal of fallen foes to tear down and dismantle the corporate titans of virtuality dealers at HEAVEN.

Sophisticated & Brutal Combat: RUINER features lightning fast combat that requires a delicate balance of overwhelming, brute force, and elegant strikes to overcome all manner of savage opponents. Blast through crowds or slow down time and hand select your points of attack before unleashing a storm of violence on the battlefield.

Cyberpunk Inspired Arsenal: Equip all manner of high-tech firearms and melee weapons to ruin all that oppose you. Employ state of the art gadgets like energy shield, dash augmentations, and the switch gun stun or hack the opposition onto your side of the fight.

Story-Driven Action: Violent confrontation is a means to an end and trust is a devalued currency in Rengkok as you navigate a senseless world with the help of a mysterious hacker friend.”