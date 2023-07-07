Xbox and Bethesda Attending Gamescom

Xbox and Bethesda will attend this year's Gamescom. The last few years has really shaken up the gaming industry. At the end of the 2010s, companies were already weighing the value of big events like E3. PlayStation, EA, and Nintendo had started doing things their own way through digital showcases, separate events, and so on, causing many to wonder if these summer events as we knew them were on the way out. A year later, COVID happened and accelerated this change, forcing a lot of companies to hold digital events. E3 has by and large been dead for years and may not come back for a long time, if ever. However, one of these summer events has survived.

Gamescom is a major gaming convention in Germany and has largely been so popular because it's more fan-focused than something like E3. There's a chance to deliver news and surprises, but generally, it's a chance for European gamers to come and check out the upcoming games. This was actually the event where PT was announced, which turned out to be a new Silent Hill game. Xbox will return to Gamescom this year with Bethesda where they will be on the showfloor, likely suggesting they'll have some playable games. We don't know if they'll have any major news to share, but the event will be August 23rd – 27th. For those who have been paying attention, that's a couple of weeks before Starfield releases and about one week before its early access release. This could be a chance for fans to play Starfield ahead of release and maybe even the new Forza game slated for October.

Xbox doesn't have a ton of other major first-party releases this year, but maybe there will be some other games that are partnered with Xbox available at the Xbox booth. Either way, for those in Europe, this will be a great way to get some hands on time with various Xbox titles.

