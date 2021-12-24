New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of 2016’s Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were recently updated with a variety of new games, and one of these new games is one of 2016’s best games. Across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play one of 2016’s best games. In 2016, gamers were treated to a wide range of great games, including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Inside, Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Battlefield 1, Pokemon Go, DOOM, Rez Infinite, Owlboy, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, and Firewatch, the latter of which is now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, we don’t know how long Firewatch will be available with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and we don’t anticipate this changing. What we do know is that it’s a limited-time ordeal.

As for the game itself, it was developed by Campo Santo, who has since been purchased by and integrated into Valve. On Xbox One, the game boasts a very solid 85 on Metacritic, and as you can see via the trailer below, many critics absolutely loved the game.

“Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The year is 1989. You are a man named Henry who has retreated from his messy life to work as a fire lookout in the Wyoming wilderness. Perched high atop a mountain, it’s your job to look for smoke and keep the wilderness safe. An especially hot, dry summer has everyone on edge. Your supervisor Delilah is available to you at all times over a small, handheld radio-your only contact with the world you’ve left behind. But when something strange draws you out of your lookout tower and into the forest, you’ll explore a wild and unknown environment, facing questions and making choices that can build or destroy the only meaningful relationship you have.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox — including everything from the latest official news to the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.