Xbox Game Pass' Big Day One Game For This Month Is Here

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's newest game is another day one release, and one of the most notable so far. Since its launch, Microsoft has become increasingly fond of adding games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the day of release. Not only does it add all games it publishes to the subscription service on the day of their release, but it's been striking deals with third parties as well. The latest example of the latter is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from Dotemu, which is out today and now available via Xbox Game Pass.

At the moment of publishing, the retro game is earning favorable reviews, sitting at an 84 over on Metacritic. Not many beat 'em ups get Metacritic scores much higher than this, so, for the genre, this is particularly impressive. The game is available on a variety of other platforms, including PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch, but of course, Xbox Game Pass is not available on these platforms. it's available on Xbox consoles and PC, both the console version and the PC version support the game.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games," reads an official pitch of the game. "Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents, and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, but the former only costs $10 a month, while the latter runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, access to both console and PC libraries, and limited-time deals and offers.