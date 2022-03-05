Xbox Game Pass Is About to Get Two Critically-Acclaimed Games

March 10 is going to be a great day for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In five days, Game Pass subscribers will be treated to four different games, and two of these games are two popular and critically-acclaimed titles. Of the four games, four of them are coming to all versions of the subscription service, while Lawn Mowing Simulator, which isn’t one of the aforementioned critically-acclaimed games, is only an Xbox One addition.

The other three games are Young Souls, Kentucky Route Zero, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. While the most former boasts a very solid 83 on Metacritic, it’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Kentucky Route Zero that stand out from this batch of new games. The latter boasts Metacritic scores that range, depending on the platform, from the high 80s to low 90s. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has a score in the 80s and won our Best Single-Player Game of the Year.

Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy: “Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord leading the unpredictable Guardians from one explosion of chaos to the next. You got this. Probably.”

Kentucky Route Zero: “Kentucky Route Zero is a magical realist adventure game about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it.

Once these games are made available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers will get access to a 20 percent discount on each game and all of its DLC. That said, we don’t know how long any of these games are being added to the subscription service so we don’t have any insight on how long this discount on checkout will be offered.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively.