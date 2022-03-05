Xbox Series X Exclusive Feature Is About to Get Better

The Xbox Series X doesn’t have many advantages over the PS5, largely because the two consoles are equivalent hardware-wise. The Xbox Series X does boast more raw power, but PlayStation will argue this difference isn’t as major as the difference between the two console’s SSD, where the PS5 handily beats the Xbox Series X. The point is, the two consoles are far more similar than not, which means small things can be major differentials. If the consoles weren’t so similar, a feature like Quick Resume may not be very notable, but because the two consoles are so similar, the Xbox Series X’s Quick Resume sticks out as a major advantage. It’s a popular and truly “next-gen feature,” and it’s about to get better.

Right now, there’s a new feature in testing that has been made available to Xbox Insiders that allows you to pin up to two games in Quick Resume so they forever stay there no matter how many games are launched after them. Unless manually removed, they will never leave until the game is updated.

Adding to this, fans have requested the ability to turn off Quick Resume. Xbox hasn’t confirmed this feature is in the works, but Xbox’s Jason Ronald did seem to tease it, noting that Xbox is “working on a number of improvements to Quick Resume to give players more options based on feedback.” Adding to this, Ronald teases that Xbox gamers should “stay tuned,” indicating news on these improvements isn’t very far away. That said, for now, this is all we have.

The Xbox Series X is available worldwide for $500. Unfortunately, it's still quite hard to find, let alone to buy. Alternatively, the $300 Xbox Series S is much easier to find, and it also boasts Quick Resume.