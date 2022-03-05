Xbox Makes Xbox 360 RPG Free for Some

Xbox has made an Xbox 360-era RPG free for some, and by some, we mean Xbox Live Gold subscribers. There are currently three games all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download for free, courtesy of Games With Gold. Two of these games are Xbox One games, or, more specifically, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and The Flame in the Flood. The third and final game is the Xbox 360 RPG, or more specifically, an Xbox 360 RPG dubbed Sacred 2 Fallen Angel.

All three of these games are available for free for different periods of time. For example, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is only available for free until April 15. This is also how long Sacred 2 Fallen Angel is available for free. Meanwhile, The Flame in the Flood is free until the end of the month. This is just a window for claiming the games and adding them to your library. As long as you do this, you can enjoy all of these games beyond this window, as long as you maintain a subscription to Xbox Live Gold that is.

Below, you can read more about all three games and check out a trailer for all three games as well:

Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – “A rogue-like river journey through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Forage, craft, evade predators. Travel by foot and by raft down a procedurally-generated river as you scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife, and most importantly, stay ahead of the coming rains.”

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel – “Sacred 2 – Fallen Angel is a vast and deeply playable Action RPG. Embark upon Light and Shadow campaigns in a seamless game world that blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure, and deadly combat.”

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – “Take the role of Wally. A mysterious character that has recovered what was taken from him. Hopefully, you’re fast enough to outrun your enemies. Expose the truth and try to uncover the mystery of what happened to them. With an average runtime of an action movie (about an hour and a half on Normal), a first run of this action-packed adventure can be enjoyed in an afternoon. Afterward, you can improve your score.”

