GameStop Sale Makes Xbox Exclusives $3 and $4

A couple of Xbox exclusive games are currently only $3 and $4, courtesy of a new GameStop sale. GameStop is famous for its discount on pre-owned games, but right now it’s running numerous deep discounts on brand-new games, including many Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games. That said, these are limited-time deals. How brief the window of opportunity is, we don’t know, but it’s the cheapest we’ve seen both of these Xbox games, at least on GameStop.

The first of these two games is Gears Tactics on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Typically, GameStop charges $33.99 for Gears Tactics, but right now Xbox users can grab the game for just $4. Developed by Splash Damage, Gears Tactics debuted back in 2020 to an 82 on Metacritic. The other game, the $3 game, is Bleeding Edge on Xbox One, which GameStop usually asks $13.99 for. Developed by Ninja Theory, it also debuted in 2020, but to a less impressive 66 on Metacritic.

Gears Tactics ($4): “Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game set 12 years before the first Gears of War. Cities on the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground – the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerge as humanity’s last hope. Play as Gabe Diaz, recruiting, developing, and commanding your squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army: Ukkon, the mastermind monster who makes monsters. Against all odds and fighting for survival, outsmart your enemy in uniquely brutal, turn-based tactical combat. Experience the intensity of one of the most acclaimed video game sagas in an exciting new way.”

Bleeding Edge ($3): “Team Up. Cause Chaos. Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colorful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin. Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!

